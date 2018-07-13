BUSINESS

First look inside Manchester Center's makeover

EMBED </>More Videos

Action News got a first look at what's planned for the mall and why the old Gottschalk's building will soon be a gathering spot. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
When Manchester Center's makeover is complete, you won't recognize it.

On Friday, Action News got a first look at what's planned for the mall and why the old Gottschalk's building will soon be a gathering spot.

General Manager Mo Bagunu says their first focus has been "To revamp the whole exterior portion of the building."

When you think of malls, you may think of a big building with solid outside walls, but Bagunu says retailers now want open spaces with big windows.

"Blackstone being one of the main thoroughfares in the city. One of the highest trafficked areas in the city was a great selling point for us."

Inside crews are renovating the south section of the mall where the carousel used to be.

"We like to say the horses are resting."

Bagunu expects new retailers to be in place by the holiday shopping season.

"We've got either two 20,000 square foot locations or a 40,000 square foot that's all ready to go."

It's all part of a push to re-invent Manchester Center.

Early next year the old Gottschalk's building will become The Marketplace, home to 11 local eateries.

"We've got Rocket Dog signed up already, we also have Green Family Grill."

Food truck operators Smokin Burrito and Yummy-Z will also open at The Marketplace.

Shoppers will join the 2,000 Caltrans and Fresno Police employees who will enjoy the convience of new dining options.

The second floor of Manchester, even inside the old Gottschalk's building will be used for office space only. All the retail and eating places will be on the first floor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoppingManchester Mallmallreal estate developmentreal estateFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News