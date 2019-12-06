security

Fresno City Council introduced amendment allowing razor wire fence security in some instances

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many Fresno business owners were stunned to learn the razor wire they had used for years to protect their property was illegal.

During the summer, over 100 Fresno businesses received notices they would be fined because of the razor wire used to top their cyclone fences.

Thursday the Fresno City Council introduced an amendment to allow razor wire in some instances.

You can find razor wire protecting several businesses and sites all over Fresno.

Sharp razor wire designed to keep vandals out was not allowed in the city.

Business owners were outraged but our stories led to the introduction of a razor wire amendment at City Hall.

"It's only going to be allowed in industrial, commercial areas that are 1,000 yards, 1,000 feet I'm sorry, away from residential neighborhoods, said Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez.

Council members Luis Chavez and Garry Bredefeld sponsored the amendment.

The razor wire could only be used on top of fences and would not be allowed near schools, churches or parks.

Chavez says the move would assist business owners who've had to deal with numerous break-ins.

"For business owners, this has been a very helpful tool to deter folks from going over to their property and either stealing or vandalizing their property," said Chavez.

Again, the razor wire would only be allowed in industrial and commercial areas and to help fence in livestock.

Businesses that meet the criteria would be grandfathered into the rule change.

Business leaders we talked to today were encouraged by the city's response which will go before the council for a vote in January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnohomefresno city councilsecurity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SECURITY
New iPhone 11 Pro collects location data even when blocked
Security to be increased for Hmong New Year celebration after mass shooting
Security guard arrested for using excessive force during citizen's arrest
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritan shot while trying to stop home invasion in central Fresno
Man arrested while on his way to commit murder, police say
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
18,000 Fresno Co. residents to lose access to food stamps
18-year-old UPS employee accused of stealing packages
California stops insurers from pulling policies in areas affected by wildfires
China Peak reopens Friday after receiving 8 feet of snow
Show More
Couple caught on camera stealing from Fresno camera store
Mom upset with son's haircut slams car into barber shop, police say
Trump asks Supreme Court to block financial records subpoena
Suspected DUI driver leads police on chase in Visalia
20 women suing Lyft claim they were sexually assaulted, raped by company's drivers
More TOP STORIES News