Fresno mattress company expands with luxury mattress brand

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno company is making mattresses that are sent around the country.Mattresses are pieced together at Pleasant Mattress in Fresno.About 4,000 come from their main facility every week."We're a third-generation mattress manufacturer here in the Central Valley. Our primary business is selling to retailers you know like Mattressland and Mattressfirm or some of the other retailers around here," said Pleasant Mattress President and CEO Rion Morgenstern.The company makes about 20 brands of mattresses and recently bought McRoskey, an iconic San Francisco brand.They've reopened one of their buildings to create the mattresses and have a dedicated team of craftsmen."Every layer is put on by hand, every layer is trimmed by hand to make sure it fits right in the appropriate size of the mattress we are making. The panel actually gets safety-pinned around before it goes into the binding process," Morgenstern said.Morgenstern says it's a lot more like making a suit then making a mattress.About 30 mattresses are tailored each week under the McRoskey brand.In their premium mattresses, they layer everything from cotton to wool, cashmere, and even alpaca. The fleece comes from Northern California.The mattresses start at $8,000 and go up to around $15,000.Celebrities and athletes are known to purchase and customize the mattresses to their liking.About 150 people work every day from their Fresno facility."We're serving the nation now and we're actually talking with customers in Singapore and Korea about taking the product in 2020. We'll be a global brand and serving out of little Fresno at this high quality, I am really proud of that," MorgensternA product made in the Valley that's helping others sleep soundly.