Fresno yogurt shop closing its doors after 6 years in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After six years, a Fresno yogurt shop is closing its doors.

A Fresno yogurt shop is closing its doors after six years in business.

The owners of Chosen Yogurt announced the closure of their North Chestnut Avenue location on the business's Facebook page.

The shop owners said they decided not to renew their lease earlier this summer and put the business up for sale. If they can't find a buyer, their last day will be on Saturday, September 28th.
