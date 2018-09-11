Health care, retail, and restaurants are hiring the most workers in Fresno this month

Considering a career move, or just curious about Fresno's emerging employment landscape? Here's a look at how the latest labor trends are playing out in the local area right now.
Locally, services industries like health care, retail, and restaurants are looking for large numbers of new workers in Fresno, among the top five in total jobs posted this month on jobs site Glassdoor. High-tech industries like computer software, hardware, and internet enterprises are currently listing fewer open jobs in the area.
However, the situation changes when considering employee satisfaction. Manufacturing and services industries all fell below the top five, when measured by overall ratings for companies hiring in Fresno last month. By this metric, tech is performing better; local employers in computer software and internet tech received high overall ratings among those currently hiring in the area.
If you're a registered nurse, you'll find plenty of opportunities for hiring and advancement in Fresno. Registered nurses represented the position most in demand on the hiring market last month, with general dentists, team members, retail representatives, and shift managers filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
Many of the city's top industries reflect national trends, while some are more unique to the area. Of the five industries bringing on the most workers in Fresno last month, health care, retail, and recruiting were in the top five nationwide; government and restaurants industries ranked fourth and fifth in Fresno but 12th and sixth across the U.S., respectively.
Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in Fresno are similar to patterns seen across the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in internet tech, accounting and law, real estate, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in four of those industries are also rated highest among those hiring this month in Fresno.
Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave Fresno-based software and hardware companies an average overall rating of 4.02 out of five stars in the city; local consulting firms earn an average rating of 3.72 stars, internet companies an average rating of 3.68 stars, and recruiting firms around 3.65 stars.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Hospitals and health care companies like Community Medical Centers, Trinity Health, and CVS Health are hiring large numbers of registered nurses, general dentists, and retail representatives. And software and hardware companies like Silverline Jobs, Paychex Inc., and vAuto are currently looking for new business development, regional sales managers, and sales representatives.
