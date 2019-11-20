business

Northwest Fresno residents will soon have more options for shopping, eating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A longtime vision of a bustling shopping center along Herndon and Highway 99 is coming together at the Marketplace at El Paseo.

"Phase two involves a number of exciting new tenants namely Hobby Lobby, a brand new Regal, a state of the art theater. 5 Below, Carter's Children's Clothes," said Lewis Smith, the senior vice president of Retail California.

He says most shops like Hobby Lobby will open in spring or summer of 2020.

The shopping center will also include more restaurant options.

"The neighbors have really been pushing us to bring restaurants here for them so we have a very large teppanyaki/sushi restaurant coming, we have Wayback burgers, Coldstone creamery, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Roundtable pizza and a few others," Smith said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes based in Clovis will be adding a second location. Their move to the marketplace at El Paseo is strategic.

"We had such success here and many requests to open up another location so we chose that one with a great mall and movie theater and hobby lobby," said Linda Stuve, Nothing Bundt Cakes Fresno owner.

They will be hiring 20 people for the new location. The owner hopes to be serving up sweet cake in March or April.

Meanwhile, Regal Cinemas are expected to be completed in the fall of next year.

Now with phase one completed and two underway, developers are hoping to draw more shoppers from northwest Fresno and those living in surrounding communities like Madera.

There are plans to expand the Marketplace at El Paseo. Officials say there is a phase three planned for 2021.
