Colorado store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad

Colorado sports store is getting rid of all Nike gear

The new Nike ad featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has sparked plenty of controversy.

JUST DO IT: Nike releases new commercial narrated by Colin Kaepernick
FULL VIDEO: Nike unveils commercial narrated by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.



You've seen some fans cutting up socks and burning shoes. Now a sports store in Colorado is taking a stand against Kaepernick and Nike.

Owner Steve Martin is getting rid of all Nike products from his store, saying the stories his veteran father-in-law told him inspired his decision.

"He said the hardest part for me was watching his fellow soldiers get beat up and killed in front of him and he couldn't defend them because it would have cost him his life," said Martin. "So, Colin, you don't know what sacrifice is. You just don't know what it is, in my opinion."

TIMELINE: Colin Kaepernick from NFL to fight for social justice

Nike is defending their choice of Kaepernick, saying he "is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation."
