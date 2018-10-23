Travel Watch: Travel from Fresno to Denver on the cheap

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively-inexpensive flights between Fresno and Denver. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flights
The cheapest flights between Fresno and Denver are if you leave on November 1 and return from Colorado on November 5. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $184, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had later in November. If you fly out of Fresno on November 30 and return from Denver on December 3, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $249 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here is one of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Embassy Suites Denver (1420 Stout St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The hotel is The Embassy Suites Denver. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night.
This hotel puts you right next door to all the activity of the Denver Convention Center. Guests can enjoy a swim in the saline pool or workout in the fitness facility. There's also complimentary breakfast served each morning.
Restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Denver's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One spot worth considering is Root Down, which prides itself on solving the "Omnivore's Dilemma." Inside, diners will find a variety of vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten free options.
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then there's Sushi Den.
Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985. Independently owned and operated, Sushi Den continually sets the standard for high quality cuisine.
"Great atmosphere, staff, and sushi, and the drinks are wonderful as well," Adam wrote. "Just remember to get there early as there is a wait for a reason."
Attractions
Denver is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Coors Field.
Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Located in Denver, the venue is named after Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado.
"Whether they win or lose, you'll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark, " visitor Holly wrote. "Try and sit up high on the first base side and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!"
City Park Jazz (City Park)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
City Park Jazz is another popular destination.
"This is one of City Park's big events during the summer, and it is a great time, " Matthew wrote. "Usually held on Sundays, it's a great activity for family and friends. Bring a blanket, some food and beverages, and lounge the day away listening to live jazz."
Williams & Graham (3160 Tejon St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, consider checking out Williams & Graham.
"It's set up like a speakeasy. When you first walk in you're in a tiny library, with bookshelves to the ceiling and a host. Then when it's time for you to proceed, the bookshelves open up and you enter into a very nice bar," Matthew wrote.