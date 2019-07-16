Walmart to hire 40 new Porterville-based truck drivers

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Walmart is growing in the West, and as such, aims to hire a few hundred new truck drivers, including 40 based out of the company's distribution center in Porterville.
Lou LaCroix is the general transportation manager there.
He says drivers can expect to travel long distances and make deliveries to major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and the Bay Area.
But they will also be able to come home once a week.
"We utilize our driving capacity to cover wherever our freight needs are," LaCroix said. "So they could find themselves out into Oregon or Utah, Arizona, New Mexico. But because of the size of the population and our needs for freight here, they tend to spend a lot of time out this way as well."
The jobs are high-paying, earning up to $87,500 in their first year on the road, and include company benefits, including three weeks of paid time off.
"Obviously we're ecstatic about it because anytime we can get new jobs within our community, we're happy," said Porterville City Councilmember Milt Stowe. "And you know, the Walmart community has been very good to us, the distribution center, the store, and also the transportation."
Walmart is looking for experienced drivers, with a good safety record.
Like Porterville, offices in Sacramento and outside Reno are also hiring.
"We are truly looking for the best of the best," LaCroix said. "And this is one of those times where the doors are open a little bit wider to try to help us serve California, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah."
For more information about minimum qualifications and how to apply, click here.
