What California businesses can and can't reopen on August 31 in Purple counties with 'widespread' COVID-19

California has moved to a new color-coded tier system to track the latest COVID-19 trends across California counties.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said 38 counties, which are home to 87% of the state's population, are in the Purple tier, where COVID-19 is still considered "widespread." Those counties are:
Alameda, Amador, Butte, Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Inyo, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Marin, Mendocino, Merced, Monterey, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Benito, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Ventura, Yolo and Yuba counties.
The governor said a map with all counties and where they stand would be posted Friday afternoon to covid19.ca.gov.
Most non-essential businesses cannot reopen in these counties, but here's what can, effective August 31:
NOTE: The following businesses can reopen under state guidelines, however, counties and cities could have stricter rules for certain business sectors.
Appliance repair shops: Open with modifications
Aquariums: Open outdoors only with modifications
Auto repair shops: Open with modifications
Banks and credit unions: Open with modifications
Bars (where no meals provided): Closed
Body waxing studios: Open outdoors only with modifications
Bookstores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Breweries (where no meals provided): Closed
Brewpubs (where no meals provided): Closed
Cardrooms: Open outdoors only with modifications
Carwashes: Open with modifications
Childcare: Open with modifications
Clothing and shoe stores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Concert venues: Closed
Convenience stores: Open with modifications
Cultural ceremonies: Open outdoors only with modifications
Dance studios: Open outdoors only with modifications
Day camps: Open with modifications
Distilleries (where no meals provided): Closed
Doctors and dentists: Open with modifications
Dog walkers: Open with modifications
Door-to-door sales and services: Open with modifications
Drive-in theaters: Open outdoors only with modifications
Dry cleaners: Open with modifications
Electricians: Open with modifications
Estheticians: Open outdoors only with modifications
Electrologists: Closed
Family entertainment centers: Open outdoors only with modifications, Kart racing, Mini-golf, Batting cages
Farmers markets: Open with modifications
Festivals: Closed
Fire stations: Open with modifications
Florists: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Food banks: Open with modifications
Gas stations: Open with modifications
Government services: Open with modifications
Grocery stores: Open with modifications, Max 50% capacity
Gyms and fitness centers: Open outdoors only with modifications
Hair salons and barbershops: Open indoors with modifications
Handypersons/general contractors: Open with modifications
Higher education institutions: Open with modifications
Home and furnishing stores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Hospitals and urgent care: Open with modifications
Hotels and lodging (tourism and individual travel): Open with modifications
HVAC services: Open with modifications
Indoor playgrounds (bounce centers/ball pits/laser tag): Open outdoors only with modifications, Kart racing, Mini-golf, Batting cages
Jewelry stores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Landscapers: Open with modifications
Laundromats and laundry services: Open with modifications
Libraries: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Live theaters: Closed
Massage therapy studios: Open outdoors only with modifications
Movie theaters: Open outdoors only with modifications
Museums: Open outdoors only with modifications
Nail salons: Open outdoors only with modifications
Nightclubs: Closed
Offices (non-essential businesses): Work remotely
Pet groomers: Open with modifications
Pharmacies: Open with modifications
Piercing shops: Closed
Places of worship: Open outdoors only with modifications
Plumbing services: Open with modifications
Police stations: Open with modifications
Professional sports: Open, without live audiences, with modifications
Pubs (where no meals provided): Closed
Racetracks (without spectators): Open outdoors only with modifications
Residential and janitorial cleaning services: Open with modifications
Restaurants (dine-in): Open outdoors only with modifications
Restaurants (take-out and delivery): Open with modifications
Retailers: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Satellite wagering sites: Open outdoors only with modifications
Saunas and steam rooms: Closed
Shopping malls: Open indoors with modifications, Max 25% capacity, Common areas closed, Food courts closed
Short-term lodging rentals (tourism and individual travel): Open with modifications
Skin care and cosmetology services: Open outdoors only with modifications
Sporting goods stores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
State and local government offices: Open with modifications
Tattoo parlors: Closed
Theme parks: Closed
Toy stores: Open with modifications, Max 25% capacity
Wineries: Open outdoors only with modifications
Yoga studios: Open outdoors only with modifications
Zoos: Open outdoors only with modifications
