Coronavirus

New report says vaccinated people don't need COVID booster shots, per FDA and WHO officials

By Stephanie Sierra
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots

SAN FRANCISCO -- The COVID-19 booster shot controversy continues as the White House battles mixed messaging with the Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization.

"I would wish that the federal government could speak with one voice," said UCSF's Dr. George Rutherford.

A review published in a top medical journal "The Lancet" argues there isn't strong enough data to warrant booster shots are needed for the general population already vaccinated, citing the vaccine's efficacy is still high enough to prevent severe disease and death. The report has 18 co-authors, including two high-ranking FDA officials that resigned over the controversy.

RELATED: Biden's federal vaccine mandate draws backlash, with Republicans threatening lawsuits

"This is one of these questions about the perfect is the enemy of the good," said Rutherford. "These guys want perfection. You'll probably have to make a decision on less than perfect data."

Rutherford says he's concerned the mixed messaging will result in added confusion and vaccine hesitancy.

"Clearly it will make dissonance for people," he said. "The timing and whether you should get it or not."

WATCH: COVID booster shots: Who will get them? When? And why?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Richard Besser, the former CDC acting director, explains what we need to know about booster shots for COVID-19.



Most of the authors in the published review are from overseas, including experts from the WHO that are calling for a COVID booster moratorium until 2022. Stanford Infectious Disease Dr. Jorge Salinas supports that move.

"While at a personal level there may be a slight benefit of a third dose," said Salinas. "There is a tremendous benefit if that dose goes to somebody else that has not been vaccinated."

The FDA's advisory committee will meet this Friday to review Pfizer COVID booster shot data before the CDC makes a final decision on approval.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscovaccinesfdaworld health organizationcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinemedical researchhealth careucsfreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
Fresno County Health officials bracing for winter surge of COVID cases
Tips for keeping your holiday gatherings safe
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Show More
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
More TOP STORIES News