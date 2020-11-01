FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno native has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees.
Diego Arambula has a lengthy history in the education field, including holding multiple positions at Summit Public Schools from 2005-2015.
The 41-year-old Democrat was also the Executive Director at GO Public Schools Fresno from 2016-2018.
Arambula earned his Master of Education degree from Stanford University.
He is the son of former Assemblymember Juan Arambula, and the brother of current Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.
Fresno native named to California State University Board of Trustees
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News