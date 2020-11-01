Education

Fresno native named to California State University Board of Trustees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno native has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees.

Diego Arambula has a lengthy history in the education field, including holding multiple positions at Summit Public Schools from 2005-2015.

The 41-year-old Democrat was also the Executive Director at GO Public Schools Fresno from 2016-2018.

Arambula earned his Master of Education degree from Stanford University.

He is the son of former Assemblymember Juan Arambula, and the brother of current Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula.
