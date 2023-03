Cal-trans has announced a full closure of Highway 99 in Tulare County due to a breach in the White River. Traffic is being diverted to Howard Road.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cal-trans has announced a full closure of Highway 99 in Tulare County due to flooding.

The highway is closed between avenue 24 and avenue 56 near Earlimart.

It's due to a breach in the White River.

Traffic is being diverted to Howard Road.

If you can, please avoid the area.