Road closure in Central Fresno due to high-speed rail work

Starting Monday, both directions of McKinley Avenue between Highway 99 and West Avenue will be closed due to construction.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road closure in Central Fresno may impact your work week commute.

The 99 off-ramp to McKinley will also be closed.

The closure is due to the high-speed rail grade separation and the realignment of the McKinley and Golden State Boulevard intersection.

Officials say the closure is expected to last a year.

Drivers are asked to use Clinton and Olive Avenues or find an alternate route.