California wildfires

Caldor Fire: CAL FIRE strike team shut down by COVID-19 outbreak battling South Lake Tahoe blaze

EMBED <>More Videos

Strong winds push Caldor Fire closer to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- CAL FIRE has lost one of its strike teams to fight the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe for the next two weeks, due to a COVID-19 outbreak within its ranks, according to our media partners at the East Bay Times.

WILDFIRE TRACKER: Interactive map shows where wildfires are burning in CA

A Cal Fire incident commander told reporters Tuesday morning that the 16-member team is sidelined for two weeks.

RELATED: All national forests in California to close temporarily amid wildfire danger

The loss of the strike team was not expected to have much of an impact on the firefighting efforts to protect the fast-moving fire from reaching South Lake Tahoe, further spread of the virus could create larger manpower issues.

RELATED: Caldor Fire: Bear surrounded by smoke while wandering fire zone in Strawberry

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake tahoecalifornia wildfireslake tahoeevacuationwildfirecal firefirefighterssierra nevadacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News