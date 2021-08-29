California wildfires

Caldor Fire: Bear surrounded by smoke while wandering fire zone in Strawberry

EMBED <>More Videos

Bear surrounded by smoke while wandering Caldor Fire zone

STRAWBERRY, Calif. -- Eerie images are coming out of the Caldor Fire zone near Lake Tahoe.

Video of a bear shrouded in smoke was taken Friday in the town of Strawberry in El Dorado County.

You can see ash falling as the bear goes about its day.

VIDEO: Caldor Fire: South Lake Tahoe 'a ghost town' as residents, tourists brace to evacuate
EMBED More News Videos

Air quality around South Lake Tahoe is deteriorating as the Caldor Fire is moving closer - leaving residents and tourists bracing to evacuate.



The Caldor Fire sparked Aug. 14 and is now just 19% contained after burning nearly 245 square miles, an area larger than the city of Chicago.

Over 15,000 California firefighters are battling more than a dozen large fires in the state.

RELATED: Evacuation warning 'possible' for South Lake Tahoe as massive blaze moves closer

The projected date for full containment is Sept. 8, pushed back from early this week, according to the Associated Press.

The Northern Sierra region is under a red flag warning for critical fire conditions on Monday and Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsstrawberrycalifornia wildfireslake tahoeevacuationair qualitywildfireu.s. & worldcal firetourismsmoke
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Thousands of giant sequoias killed in CA wildfires
CAL FIRE chief retiring after historic wildfire seasons
30 students graduate Central Valley Forestry Corps
Rain, snow help firefighters on front line of KNP Complex
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Show More
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News