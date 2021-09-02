California wildfires

Caldor Fire evacuee pays $800 for taxi ride to Reno after being turned away from full shelter

Caldor Fire evacuee pays $800 for Uber ride to Reno

GARDNERVILLE, NV. -- People who have been evacuated from the fire zone say they are having trouble finding a safe place to stay.

Some of the evacuees who turned up at the Douglas County Community shelter in Gardnerville, Nevada say they are being told to go to hotels in Reno because the center in Gardnerville is full.

One evacuee, a student from Thailand who is working and studying in South Lake Tahoe, says she paid $800 for a taxi ride to a Reno hotel during Monday's evacuation order.

'It was like three hours because of the traffic. Because everyone was driving out of the city, the taxi cost $800 yesterday," says Auchaya Chatsurakipanit.

She took an Uber back to the shelter in Gardernville Tuesday afternoon because she couldn't afford to keep paying for a Reno hotel.

Again, she was turned away, and advised to go back to Reno.

