Arsonist arrested for starting 5 vegetation fires in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for starting a wildfire back in May in Mariposa County.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement officers arrested 61-year-old Michael Eric Alexander on Wednesday on felony charges of suspicion of arson to forest land.

Alexander is a local resident in the Midpines area of Mariposa County.

Officers say Alexander set several fires since May 31 between Paddy Hill and Corey Pines roads off East Whitlock Road.

Althought the fires were less than an acre in size, officers say the arrest prevented a large wildfire from possibly occurring.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office and United States Forest Service Law Enforcement aided in the investigation and arrest on Alexander.

