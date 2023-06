FRESNO COUNTY, Calfi. (KFSN) -- CALFIRE and Fresno County firefighters are investigating what sparked a wildfire near Orange Cove Friday.

Firefighters were battling the flames in the area of South Hills Valley Road and South Anchor Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

Crews are reporting about two to three acres have been burned and forward progress has been stopped.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.