1 person dies following crash in Merced County, CHP looking for driver

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.

Around 1:50 p.m., the CHP was called to Highway 33, south of Hulen Road for a four-vehicle crash.

Officers are calling it "non-contact hit and run" because the person who allegedly caused the crash didn't hit anything and drove off.

Officers say witnesses saw what is described as a dark blue or grey two-door Audi with tinted windows driving south try to pass a silver SUV. The Audi got into the path of a black pickup truck driving north. The driver of the truck tried to avoid the car but lost control, hitting the SUV head-on.

That crash pushed the SUV onto the right side of the road where it caught fire. The pickup truck ended up overturned in the roadway.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead on scene. The 19-year-old driver and passenger in the truck had minor injuries.

A Mustang that had also been driving south swerved to avoid the other vehicles and ended up in the ditch. The 31-year-old driver had no injuries.

CHP is still searching for the driver of the Audi.

Officers did not say if drugs or alcohol are a factor.