Clovis-based company aims to add spice to your kitchen

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cali Jalapeno Food Company owner Justin Brandt is turning up the heat when it comes to your dish.

"They're not overly cooked, still crispy, they have a little bit of carrot and garlic in there, oregano," he said.

The gourmet jalapeno company has been in operation less than a year but is picking up a following at events, including Clovisfest and Big Hat Days.

"I grew up in the Central Valley, so who doesn't love all the great Mexican food here," Brandt said.

Brandt rents kitchen space through the Clovis Culinary Center.

"I can then cook for a few days and it can sit on the shelf for a while," he said. "We can usually jar about 20 cases in about five hours."

The business started during the pandemic with pickled jalapenos.

Utilizing the fresh flavors of the San Joaquin Valley, he's added a spicy mango jam and relish to the mix.

"I wanted to build a food company that has flavor that is not like anything else," he said.

