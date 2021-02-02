sports

CA Assembly introduces resolution pushing for Tom Flores to be inducted to Hall of Fame

The Hall of Fame voting has already taken place. The results of the Class of 2021 will be revealed during the NFL Honors this Saturday.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Assembly has introduced a new resolution, HR 13, which urges the National Football League (NFL) to induct Tom Flores into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Tom Flores is a living NFL legend and a true inspiration for many Latinos of Mexican descent youth," said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella).

RELATED: "It just doesn't add up": Sanger reacts to Tom Flores' Hall of Fame snub

The resolution was made on Monday at the State Capitol.

"While he has been an exemplary role model for so many Latinos, it is his hard work, his determination that ultimately will be his legacy," said Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno).

Flores is a Sanger native who changed the face of the NFL as one of the only people to ever win a Super Bowl as a player, assistant coach and coach. He also has broken barriers as the first minority coach to win a Super Bowl.

RELATED: Tom Flores, NFL great, visits Sanger schools
NFL superstar Tom Flores visited his hometown of Sanger on Friday. He made stops at three different schools including Jefferson, his elementary school.

