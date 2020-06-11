Sonoma County to allow wineries, breweries to open tasting rooms without food on Friday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sonoma County is allowing tasting rooms for wineries and breweries to operate without serving food beginning on Friday.
The tasting rooms must follow state and county guidelines which can be found here.
The change to the northern California county's 'shelter in place' order does not include bars and pubs.
Tasting rooms statewide shut down in March after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered businesses to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
