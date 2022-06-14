California Corrections hiring for multiple positions

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you or someone you know is looking for a job, California Corrections is hiring.
A three-day hiring event is happening now at Valdez Hall in Downtown Fresno.
Six nearby facilities are looking to hire everything from office technicians to nurses and medical assistants.
That includes places like Avenal State Prison and Pleasant Valley in Coalinga.
Organizers said some applicants could be hired right on the spot.
The hiring fair continues Wednesday and Thursday at Valdez Hall in Downtown Fresno from 9 am until 5 pm.
For more information, click here.
