Weather

Lawmakers working to pass Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawmakers working to pass Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Extreme heat waves, raging wildfires and smokey orange skies have become solemn regular fixtures for Central Californians.

Qith the recent wildfires, the danger is escalating for those who work outside.

"When wildfire smoke becomes a problem, that's a big challenge for employees and for us as employers to make sure that we're keeping our workers safe," says Daniel Hartwig.

Farm workers are essential but also vulnerable to unhealthy air conditions and harmful particles released from wildfire smoke.

"While many of us had the ability to shelter indoors last week, farming and agricultural workers remained outdoors in smoky fields and orchards, harvesting and producing the crops that helped feed our state, and help feed our country," says Assemblymember Robert Rivas.

California lawmakers are working to pass the Farmworker Wildfire Smoke Protections Act.

This would require employers to provide N95 masks, and require Cal/OSHA to provide workers with bilingual wildfire safety information.

"What these N95 masks do is they help reduce the number of particulates, the amount of smoke that can actually get in and get into folks' lungs," Hartwig said. "Making sure that they have masks to protect their breathing is one of the most important steps they can take.

"We must do all we can to ensure that our farm and agricultural workers are not risking their health and well-being," Rivas said

The bill still needs to pass in the Senate and Assembly before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnocalifornia wildfireslawsfarming
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News