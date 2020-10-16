Assm. Jim Patterson calls FEMA funding denial for Creek Fire 'bipartisan disgust'

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is appealing FEMA's rejection. In the meantime, California Assemblymember Jim Patterson of Fresno said the state's Office of Emergency Services would help the seven counties using California's Disaster Assistance Act.
Cleanup efforts will be split between state and county 75% to 25%, respectively, Patterson told Action News.
The assembly member added that debris cleanup would begin "almost immediately" in impacted areas.
Patterson called the denial of federal funding "bipartisan disgust."
The Trump administration denied financial assistance through FEMA that was requested by California on September 28, affecting seven counties.
Some other counties had previously been approved for funding in a request made on August 22, including Tulare County, which is battling the SQF Complex Fire.
A letter from FEMA to the state said the wildfires' damage in the seven counties is not beyond the scope of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance needed at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.
