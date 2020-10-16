wildfire

Assm. Jim Patterson calls FEMA funding denial for Creek Fire 'bipartisan disgust'

Local leaders say it's "all hands on deck" to bring relief for communities affected by the fires.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After California was denied federal funding on Thursday for wildfires burning in seven counties, including the Creek Fire, local leaders say it's "all hands on deck" to bring relief for communities affected by the fires.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state is appealing FEMA's rejection. In the meantime, California Assemblymember Jim Patterson of Fresno said the state's Office of Emergency Services would help the seven counties using California's Disaster Assistance Act.

Cleanup efforts will be split between state and county 75% to 25%, respectively, Patterson told Action News.

The assembly member added that debris cleanup would begin "almost immediately" in impacted areas.

Patterson called the denial of federal funding "bipartisan disgust."

RELATED: FEMA denies individual and public assistance, leaving residents worried and frustrated
EMBED More News Videos

FEMA sent a letter to California Governor Gavin Newsom denying the request for a major disaster declaration specifically for individual and public assistance and hazard mitigation.



The Trump administration denied financial assistance through FEMA that was requested by California on September 28, affecting seven counties.

Some other counties had previously been approved for funding in a request made on August 22, including Tulare County, which is battling the SQF Complex Fire.

A letter from FEMA to the state said the wildfires' damage in the seven counties is not beyond the scope of the state, local governments, and voluntary agencies.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has estimated potential federal assistance needed at $346 million, including $200 million for the Creek Fire alone.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymadera countyfemafiredisaster relieffresno countycreek firewildfiremadera countycalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
SQF Complex Fire: 167,766 acres burned, 70% contained
SQF Complex Fire: 167,915 acres burned, 70% contained
Creek Fire: 341,722 acres burned, 58% contained
Creek Fire: 344,042 acres burned, 60% contained
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Show More
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Coalinga police officer attacked by suspect's dog
SQF Complex Fire: 167,915 acres burned, 70% contained
Local man arrested in Florida for Los Banos murder
Creek Fire: 344,042 acres burned, 60% contained
More TOP STORIES News