Miss the deadline to register for a mail-in ballot? CA conditional registration starts today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In California, time is winding down to make sure your voice is heard in the upcoming election.

Monday was the last day to register to vote with a mail-in ballot.

Starting Tuesday through Election Day on November 8, Fresno County residents can conditionally register and cast a provisional ballot.

This can only be done in person at the election's office or starting Saturday, at any 11 vote centers.

Once the conditional voter registration application is verified, the provisional ballot will be counted and your registration will then become active.

Currently, there are nearly 499,000 active registered voters in Fresno County and that number could go up.

In November of 2018, there were 456,000 and in November of 2014, there were 416,000.

James Kus from the Registrars of Voters said the increase in registered voters is in line with the implementation of eligible applicants at the DMV automatically being enrolled.

However, he says that same enrollment program sometimes ends up with voters who have two ballots.

He says those people should call the election's office to determine which ballot to fill out.

"Each of those ballots that we mail out has a unique number on the return envelope," Kus said. "The first one that we sent out has been voided and if you return that one, it won't be counted at least not right away."

We are exactly 2 weeks away from election day so there's still time to make sure you can cast a vote.

Early voting has kicked off downtown and you can drop off your ballot at one of 66 drop boxes across the county.

Starting Saturday, 11 day-vote centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The following Saturday, all of the vote centers will open.

All ballots must be dropped off or post marked by 8 p.m. on November 8th to ensure it is counted.