The most expensive gas in the US is at this California station at nearly $10 a gallon: Gas Buddy

MENDOCINO, Calif. -- If you think gas prices are bad here in the Central Valley, be glad you're not filling up in the Northern California community of Mendocino.Schlafer's Auto Repair is selling regular gas for $9.60 for a gallon.But that's not the worst part, if your car requires plus then you'll have to shell out $9.69 and if you need supreme, well, get ready to pay $9.91 for just a gallon of gas.According to GasBuddy, it's the most expensive gas in the country.The station's owner has previously said that her prices are so high because, even though she gets her gas from Chevron, she's an independent, and doesn't sell food or drinks to help make ends meet.Meanwhile, the average price here in Fresno is $6.14 a gallon.