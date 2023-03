The California Highway Patrol says floodwaters compromised a section of Highway 168 in the Shaver Lake Area.

Floodwaters compromise section of Highway 168 in the Shaver Lake Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Cali (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says floodwaters compromised a section of Highway 168 in the Shaver Lake Area.

The area impacted is between Cressman and Woodland Road.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

Cal-trans is monitoring the area and has set up one-way traffic control so expect delays.

Fresno CHP says the area will continue to be impacted due to snowmelt..

Officials are strongly discouraging non-essential travel.