2 dead following crash in Kings County, CHP says

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol confirmed two people are dead following a crash in Kings County.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Avenal Cutoff Road and Laurel Avenue.

Officials have not shared what lead up to the crash.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

