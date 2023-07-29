CHP arrest man after finding $120,000 following traffic stop

WATCH LIVE

Saturday, July 29, 2023 5:10PM
One person is in custody after a traffic stop in western Fresno County revealed a large amount of cash.

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a jeep on interstate-five and manning avenue Wednesday evening for a traffic violation.

During a search of the car, a hidden compartment was found containing more than $120,000 dollars.

Investigators say the money came from the sale of narcotics.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Carlos Eduardo Paez Garcia was arrested for criminal and drug charges.

