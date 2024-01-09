Tackle football could soon be banned for kids younger than 12 in California

A new bill making its way through the California legislature would make kids tackle football a relic of the past. Here's why some are for it and others are against it.

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's one of America's favorite sports, but for kids under the age of 12 tackle football could soon be a relic of the past in California.

It's all thanks to a new bill, authored by Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, that's making its way through the state legislature.

"When we look at kids under the age of 12, tackle football is a high-risk sport," said Dr. Brian Feeley, the head of sports medicine at UCSF.

Dr. Feeley says he supports the bill because of the elevated risk of concussions that comes with tackle football.

He says these risks are especially heightened for young kids whose brains are in their most important stages of development.

"You're at higher risk for anxiety, depression, suicidal ideation," Dr. Feeley said.

Dr. Feeley says instead of tackle football, flag football is a far safer option.

If the bill passes, children under the age of 12 would be banned from participating in tackle football in California. It's certainly not the first time the state proposed stricter regulations around the youth sport.

Not everyone agrees with this bill though.

That includes some local coaches in Oakland who say they fear it'll disproportionately impact young kids of color.

"We deal with a lot of low-income families. A lot of families that go through struggles and maybe don't have a male figure at home," said Chewy Orr.

Chewy Orr and Damon Gardner are the coaches of youth tackle football team, the Oakland Dynamites.

They tell ABC7 News for teams like theirs, football is more than just a sport, it's a way to teach kids about things like friendship, leadership, and camaraderie.

They also say sports besides football also carry the risk of injuries.

"You can jump in basketball, you can fall down and hit your head and get a concussion. Look at the pitcher. If you're playing baseball they're throwing 90 mph at you," said Gardner.

And as for flag football, Coaches Chewy and Damon say, they don't think it's a suitable alternative.

"Flag football just doesn't carry enough kids. We have 30 kids. Flag football typically though we'd maybe have about 15," Orr said.

