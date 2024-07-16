New pediatric urgent care opens in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families have a new option when it comes to high-quality, affordable care for their kids.

Pedi Center Urgent Care has been open for six months, and the providers are excited to help the littlest patients feel better.

"When parents come in here, I ask them 'What brings you here? How did you find it?' They say they've been looking for a pediatric urgent care," shared Vipul Patel, family nurse practitioner.

That's right! Pedi Center is an urgent care just for kids.

Whether they come in with a minor illness, a sprained ankle or for a sports physical, the trip to the exam room will be anything but scary, with all the colorful wall decorations.

"I've brought my daughter here twice already with just ear infections and bad allergies," shared Nicole Lopez, site lead supervisor. "She's terrified of going to the doctor, but the doctor here, she made her feel welcome. It was really great."

Pedi Center hopes to provide the community a quicker way to receive care, compared to a doctor's office or emergency room.

"We're getting lot of referrals from the pediatric office too, because they are unable to accommodate patients at that time," Patel said.

Patients can call for an appointment, but walk-ins are also welcome.

All PPO and major medical insurances, including Medi-Cal, are accepted.

Pedi Center is located at 3793 E Shields Ave., near Shields and Millbrook in Central Fresno.

It's open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff members hope to expand their hours to later in the evening and weekend.

Information about services, insurance and other locations can be found on Pedi Center's website.

