Reopening California

Vaccinated tourists from out of state can again attend concerts, visit theme parks in California

EMBED <>More Videos

Vaccinated tourists from out of state can again attend concerts, visit theme parks in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Out-of-state tourists can now attend concerts and visit theme parks in California, if they're fully vaccinated.

State health officials quietly updated the guidelines on Wednesday. The other masking and distancing rules for such venues still apply.

SeaWorld San Diego has announced that it will start welcoming back people visiting from out of state. The change could provide a major boost to business for the park.

Although state officials have not officially announced the change, they have given approval to SeaWorld's plans.

Meanwhile, some venues are remaining cautious. Disney officials told the Los Angeles Times that tickets to Disneyland and California Adventure will continue to be offered for sale to California residents only, for now.

Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand on 1st day of sales ahead of April 30 reopening
EMBED More News Videos

Two weeks before Disneyland Resort's scheduled reopening, the Disney Parks website offering tickets and reservations was flooded with demand on the first day of sales.


The number of people allowed to attend a concert still depends on the county's color-coded tier, the size of the venue and the vaccination status of attendees.

The revision of the health guidelines comes as California's rate of coronavirus cases is the lowest in the continental United States.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that California's seven-day case rate was 40.3 per 100,000 people. By comparison, last winter the state's average peaked at more than 40,000 new cases per day.


The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniatheme parkconcertcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: New report states vaccinated people don't need booster shots
CA commercial driver's license expiration extended through Nov. 30
CA begins offering free school meals to millions of students
Health officials react to vaccine policy for CA health care workers
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News