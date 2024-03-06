Super Tuesday: Results for California senate, Prop 1 and other key Central Valley races

FRESNO (KFSN) -- This year's California primary election includes some high-profile races for the Central Valley, as well as the presidential primary and other statewide races.

California Presidential Primary

ABC News projects that Biden will win the California Democratic primary and Trump will win the California Republican primary based on analysis of the vote.

Biden and Trump each won California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic primaries in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Senate

ABC News projects that in the California Senate primary, Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey will advance to the November election.

Proposition 1: Gavin Newsom's Mental Health Plan

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging voters to approve a ballot initiative that he says is needed to tackle the state's homelessness crisis, a change social providers say would threaten programs that keep people from becoming homeless in the first place. In 2004, voters approved legislation that imposed a tax on millionaires to finance mental health services, generating $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue each year that has mostly gone to counties to fund mental health programs as they see fit under broad guidelines. Newsom wants to give the state more control over how that money is spent. Proposition 1 would require counties to spend 60% of those funds on housing and programs for homeless people with serious mental illnesses or substance abuse problems.

Ballot Initiatives

Measure E

The Measure E tax would add a penny on some $4 purchases for the next 25 years. It would not apply to rent, groceries, gas, or utilities. The pennies would quickly add up -- totaling about $63 million a year, more than $1.5 billion altogether. Voters already rejected a similar Measure E in 2022. Just over a year later, it is back with a higher tax for a longer time. It comes as Fresno State president Dr. Saul Jiménez-Sandoval says his aging campus needs help.

Measure A

Measure A is an amendment to the county's charter. It states elections for the District Attorney and Sheriff will take place during the gubernatorial election cycle instead of moving them to the presidential election cycle.

Measure B

Measure B would give the Fresno County Board of Supervisors jurisdiction over naming or changing the name of places in the county. It comes after the state's board of geographic names renamed 'Squaw Valley' to 'Yokuts Valley' following the California State legislature voting unanimously to remove the name "Squaw" from all geographic features or places in the state.

California's 20th Congressional District

A crowd of hopeful candidates are hoping to fill California's 20th Congressional District seat.

The district is up for grabs following Kevin McCarthy's resignation after being ousted as Speaker of the House.

District 20 includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

California's 22nd Congressional District

David Valadao (R) is hoping for a victory in a competitive race for his seat in California's 22nd Congressional District. In 2022, Valadao narrowly won the seat after earning 51% of the vote over Rudy Salas (D).

