Former President Donald Trump endorses Vince Fong for California's 20th Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vince Fong has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump to fill California's 20th Congressional District Seat.

The special election is set to happen on May 21, 2024, after Kevin McCarthy resigned from Congress after being ousted as the Speaker of the House.

Trump announced the endorsement on his platform "Truth Social."

"In Congress, Vince will work with me to grow the economy, lower your taxes, cut burdensome regulations, champion American energy, and protect and defend the Second Amendment, which is under siege by the radical Left," Trump said in the post.

Fong thanked Trump for the endorsement on his Twitter account.

In January, a judge ruled that Fong is allowed to run for both the 20th Congressional District and re-election in his current seat in the Assembly.

California's 20th district includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

Fong, who serves on several committees in the state house, says he is passionate about laws against criminals, securing the southern border, drug and human trafficking and economic issues.