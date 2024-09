LIVE RESULTS: Valadao facing competitive race for California's 22nd Congressional District seat

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- David Valadao (R) is hoping for a victory in a competitive race for his seat in California's 22nd Congressional District.

In 2022, Valadao narrowly won the seat after earning 51% of the vote over Rudy Salas (D).

Salas and Valadao will face off again in Tuesday's primary election.

Melissa Hurtado (D) and Chris Mathys (R) are also hoping to claim the seat.