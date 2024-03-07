Measure E appears to be failing at ballot box for second time

While it's not official yet, initial results show Measure E is likely to fail once again.

While it's not official yet, initial results show Measure E is likely to fail once again.

While it's not official yet, initial results show Measure E is likely to fail once again.

While it's not official yet, initial results show Measure E is likely to fail once again.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Fresno County, Measure E made an appearance on the ballot once again, with some reworking.

Measure E went before voters in 2022 and failed to pass. Initial election results show it won't get the 50% votes plus one necessary to pass this time around. To the disappointment of those who have spent several years working on the measure.

The tax would add a penny on some $4 purchases for the next 25 years. It would not apply to rent, groceries, gas, or utilities.

Those pennies add up to $63 million a year and more than $1.5 billion overall.

That money would benefit Fresno State, allowing for the expansion of programs such as nursing, updating facilities and equipment, and increasing the college's capacity to accept and offer scholarships to low-income Valley students.

A similar measure was struck down by voters in 2022. Organizers hoped that reworking it would have a better shot at being passed this time.

"I think we did a much better job communicating this time," said Tim Orman, General Consultant Yes on Measure E Campaign. "There's a few minor changes that can be made with it. I think what we came back with this time was much, much stronger than the previous one.

While it's not official yet, initial results show Measure E is likely to fail once again.

Orman thinks the economy may have played a role in voter's decision.

"If the economy was stronger and, you know, people felt pretty good about their futures and their finances," said Orman. "I don't think it would have been the issue that it is now."

Less than 24 hours after polls closed, Orman isn't sure they'll try again.

"We've been working on this pretty much for two years, little over two years," said Orman. "We started in February 2022, with the first one, and now we're in March of '24. So we need a little time to to see the results decompress and figure out what the you know what to do, going forward."

Fresno State declined to comment, stating: "It would be premature to comment before the outcome of the vote on Measure E has been definitively decided."

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.