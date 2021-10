FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has resumed prisoner visitations with a few changes.Visitors will have to go through temperature and symptom screenings before entering any facility.Only a limited number of in-person visits will be permitted at any given time. Physical distancing and face masks will also be required.Video visits will continue across all state prisons.Officials say there are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in the state's 35 prisons.Twenty-two prisons are reporting zero cases currently.