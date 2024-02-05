Merced County man killed in San Diego prison, officials confirm

Guy Perez was convicted in Merced County in 1997 to serve time for a murder and kidnapping.

On Saturday, officers at Richard J. Donovan Prison responded to an altercation between inmates Michael Mendoza and Maurice Vasquez against Guy Perez.

Officers say Mendoza and Vasquez struck Perez with an inmate-made weapon.

Officials had to use chemical agents to stop the attack and medical staff were called to assist.

Perez had multiple wounds and was taken to be treated, but he died.

Mendoza and Vasquez have been placed in restricted housing.

A San Diego coroner will determine Perez's official cause of death.