Winter storm brings rain to Central CA and snow to Sierra Nevada

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11587274" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Central California will see winter weather conditions this week, with a chance of showers over the San Joaquin Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4775831" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> So you hit a puddle while driving and now you're hydroplaning. Don't panic -- here's what you need to do:

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10371788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When the CHP implements chain control, what does that mean? Do you always have to have chains on?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Winter weather conditions have returned to Central California this week as a storm brings showers over the San Joaquin Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.It's a drastic change from the spring-like weather we saw over the weekend.The National Weather Service in Hanford says a storm system will bring a few inches of snow to the Sierra and foothills starting late Monday night. The majority of this storm system will hit Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Rain will move into the Valley floor starting Tuesday, but it's only expected to be less than a quarter of an inch.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s and 40s, and during the day, only up into the mid-50s. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Central California Tuesday through Thursday.Mariposa County schools canceled class Tuesday due to the snow. Snow levels are expected to drop to 2,000 feet on Tuesday night, so if you plan to travel over Interstate 5 at the Grapevine or other passes, you should be wary of travel delays.Both the California Highway Patrol and Pacific Gas and Electric are sharing tips to make sure you're prepared for the sudden change in conditions.CHP officers encouraged drivers to slow down and give themselves some extra driving time to get to their destinations.Officers also say it's important to ensure your car is maintained with proper tire pressure and fluids in case you have to be out driving in the storm.Meanwhile, officials with PG&E say it's important to keep your home prepared for a power outage during a storm."Making sure you have batteries for your flashlights, for example. And if you have empty 2-liter bottles, fill those with water and freeze them so if your power goes out, you can move them into your refrigerator, and that will help keep your perishables from spoiling," said Jeff Smith with PG&E.If your power does go out this week, crews will be working quickly to get it back up and running.