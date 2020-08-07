California restaurant uses 'igloos' to implement safe, socially distanced dining

SAN FRANCISCO -- A restaurant in northern California has come up with a new idea to keep diners socially distanced while they eat their sushi.Hashiri in San Francisco has installed what they're calling 'garden igloos' just outside their doors."We were able to this igloo dome to offer one of the best dining experiences here in the Mint Plaza where we can keep our customers safe as well as our staff," said Kenichiro Matsuura.Matsuura said the restaurant serves elaborate Japanese meals and it wants its customers to be comfortable while eating them.The 'igloos' cost about $1,000 a piece and are made of plastic.Rooftop bars in New York and Chicago use them to shelter customers in the winter.They have windows to ensure airflow.The restaurant airs out the 'igloos' between each seating.