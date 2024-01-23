California State University system and faculty union reach agreement to end strike

California State University faculty members at all 23 campuses, including Fresno State, are hitting the picket lines.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California State University faculty at all 23 campuses, including Fresno State, are set to return to work on Tuesday after reaching a tentative deal.

On Monday morning, thousands of faculty members took to the picket lines after the CSU and the CFA failed to reach an agreement for a new contract.

Later in the evening, the union announced that a tentative agreement had been reached with CSU.

The agreement includes a 5% salary increase for faculty retroactive to July 1 of last year, with another 5% increase starting this July.

It also includes longer paid parental leave and a series of other benefits.

Union members still have to ratify the contract in the coming weeks.

With an agreement reached, the CFA says the rest of the strike has been canceled.

The strike was expected to last through Friday if an agreement had not been reached.

The union says students should check for messages from their instructors about any changes to classes this week.

