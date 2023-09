CSU officials will decide Wednesday on a possible multiyear tuition hike of 6%.

CSU system considering tuition hike, increase in financial aid next year

LOS ANGELES -- California State University may be getting a bit more expensive for everyone.

The CSU board of trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss a multiyear 6% tuition hike across all Cal State schools.

If approved, tuition will go up $342 per semester for undergrads, and $432 for graduate students starting in fall 2024.

The proposal is projected to generate $148 million in new revenue, but the system would also increase student financial aid by $49 million.