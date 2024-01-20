Negotiations are still continuing between CSU and the California Faculty Association (CFA).

Teamsters call off strike after reaching agreement with CSU, professors still expected to strike

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California State University (CSU) system and the Teamsters have reached a tentative agreement on a contract amid a looming strike.

On Friday night, CSU announced that it has agreed on a three-year contract with Teamsters Local 2010.

The Teamsters contract covers 1,110 skilled trades employees across 22 campuses.

The agreement still needs to be ratified by the union membership and approved by the CSU Board of Trustees.

The Teamsters were set to strike from Monday to Friday next week, but university officials say the group intends to call it off.

However, negotiations are still continuing between CSU and the California Faculty Association (CFA).

The CFA is fighting for better pay, health and safety improvements, and expanded parental leave, among other things.

If a deal is not reached, CFA members will go on strike on Monday.