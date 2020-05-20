What 'phase' is my county in? Counties that have lifted restrictions in Central CA

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued more relaxed state guidelines that would allow counties to move further along into Phase 2 of his four-part plan for reopening.
Counties that want to expand their opening capabilities are still required to get approval from the state by following specified guidelines.
As more get the green light, there is confusion over which businesses are open in each county in Central California.
In which counties do restrictions still apply?
What is the difference between Phase 2, Phase 2.5 and Phase 3?
We've broken it down for you:
WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THE PHASES?
Gov. Newsom broke down California's reopening into four stages. In some instances, the governor has also referred to these as "stages" or "phases," but they mean the same thing.
As more counties begin lifting restrictions, what's the difference between each phase?
PHASE 2
The second stage of reopening allows lower risk, non-essential businesses to reopen with social distancing adaptations for workers and customers.
On May 8, Gov. Newsom said all retailers in the state could reopen with curbside pick-up, and manufacturers could open with modifications.
PHASE 2.5
Last week, Newsom said that counties could now attest for regional variance to lift restrictions for their businesses, moving into what he calls Phase 2.5.
Under the state's "expanded Phase 2," dine-in services can resume at restaurants, businesses can open their storefronts while enforcing social distancing and schools could reopen with modifications.
State officials said public spaces and parks that were once closed could also reopen in Stage 2 while implementing social distancing guidelines.
PHASE 3
During Phase 3, businesses with a higher risk for the spread of the virus, such as beauty salons, entertainment venues or sporting events, would be allowed to reopening with adaptations to adhere to social distancing.
Churches and weddings could also reconvene while practicing physical distancing precautions.
Some counties have declared that they are going into Phase 3, but none have approval from the state.
The governor said some California counties are weeks away from entering Phase 3.
WHAT PHASE IS MY COUNTY IN?
Mariposa County: Phase 2.5
On May 13, Mariposa County was allowed to move further into Phase 2 of reopening after meeting state requirements.
The county can open "destination retail stores" for customers to shop. This includes shopping malls and swap meets.
Restaurants can resume dine-in services with social distancing and reduced capacity. Schools are also allowed to reopen with modifications.
Merced County: Phase 2.5
On May 19, Merced County was approved to move further into Phase 2 by the state.
The county can open "destination retail stores" for customers to shop. This includes shopping malls and swap meets.
Restaurants can resume dine-in services with social distancing and reduced capacity. Schools are also allowed to reopen with modifications.
Madera County: Phase 2.5
On May 20, Madera County was approved by the state to move further into Phase 2 for opening businesses.
In this expanded phase, retail stores could open their shops to customers and dine-in services could resume at restaurants with some modifications. Schools are also able to reopen.
Fresno County: Phase 2
Fresno County still awaits the green light from California to lift restrictions for businesses.
County supervisors tell Action News they're hoping state clearance comes by the end of the week.
Retailers and their associated manufacturers are currently allowed to operate with social distancing modifications and by offering curbside pick-up.
Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims said the sheriff's office would no longer enforce the state's stay-at-home orders.
Kings County: Phase 2
Kings County has not yet received approval to move further into Phase 2.
The county's Board of Supervisors told businesses on May 15 that they could reopen "at their own risk," provided they can operate safely to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Retailers and their associated manufacturers are currently allowed by the state to operate with social distancing modifications and by offering curbside pick-up.
Gov. Newsom said Monday Kings County is still not ready for variance in their stay-at-home orders because of an outbreak at the Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford.
Tulare County: Phase 2 (but leaders say Phase 3)
Officially, Tulare County is still in Phase 2, but on May 19, Tulare County supervisors voted to move the county all the way to Phase 3, without state approval.
With the vote, the county said law agencies would not enforce the stay-at-home order and businesses can open while practicing safety guidelines to mitigate spread.
Tulare County has not received approval from the state to expand its opening, as its case total continues to rise and several nursing facilities are still seeing an outbreak of COVID-19.
Retailers and their associated manufacturers are currently allowed by the state to operate with social distancing modifications and by offering curbside pick-up.
