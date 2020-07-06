Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19 after 4th of July weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.Last week, the governor halted all indoor dining services in 19 counties across the state, including Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Merced counties, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.Wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos, museums, card rooms and family entertainment centers also closed their indoor operations.Bars were told to close completely.The restrictions are in effect for three weeks.He added that wearing face masks is a public health issue, not a political issue, and urged people to "use their common sense" to help protect others during the Fourth of July weekend.Newsom was asked repeatedly whether the state would consider imposing fines on individuals who violate safety rules. Newsom said enforcement would be done on a local level. However, he added the state could withhold funding from local governments if they fail to enforce safety measures.Meanwhile, teams made up by the California Highway Patrol, Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology and CalOSHA, that will be responding to six areas in the state to help enforce these restrictions.Hospitalizations in the state also saw a stark increase ahead of the holiday weekend, moving up 56%, and the number of ICU patients battling the coronavirus also increased by 49%.