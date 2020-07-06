Coronavirus California

Gov. Newsom to provide update on CA's response to COVID-19 after 4th of July weekend

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday.

Last week, the governor halted all indoor dining services in 19 counties across the state, including Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Merced counties, amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, zoos, museums, card rooms and family entertainment centers also closed their indoor operations.

Bars were told to close completely.

The restrictions are in effect for three weeks.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 19 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

He added that wearing face masks is a public health issue, not a political issue, and urged people to "use their common sense" to help protect others during the Fourth of July weekend.

Newsom was asked repeatedly whether the state would consider imposing fines on individuals who violate safety rules. Newsom said enforcement would be done on a local level. However, he added the state could withhold funding from local governments if they fail to enforce safety measures.

Meanwhile, teams made up by the California Highway Patrol, Alcoholic Beverage Control, the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology and CalOSHA, that will be responding to six areas in the state to help enforce these restrictions.

Hospitalizations in the state also saw a stark increase ahead of the holiday weekend, moving up 56%, and the number of ICU patients battling the coronavirus also increased by 49%.

We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placepoliticscovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA's COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU rates continue to rise ahead of 4th of July weekend
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
Central California coronavirus cases
Watch list: 19 CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daughter remembers dad killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run crash
Son thankful for neighbor who helped save parents from burning home in Fresno Co.
Local firefighters see busy night during 4th of July celebrations
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno firefighter helps save dog from fire exactly 21 years after his dog was rescued
Authorities searching for missing woman in Sierra National Forest
Show More
Woman hospitalized after rollover crash in southeast Fresno
Peaceful protest held in Hanford for Vanessa Guillen
Millerton Lake sees large crowds on 4th of July with new guidelines
65-year-old man beat and robbed at his Tulare Co. fruit stand, police say
Highway 180 in Fresno Co. to reopen as crews work to contain brush fire
More TOP STORIES News