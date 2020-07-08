Coronavirus California

Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday at noon.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday at noon.

Six more counties were added to the state's monitoring list on Monday, including Madera County, forcing closures to indoor operations at restaurants, movie theaters and other family entertainment centers.

All bars in Madera County were also told to close.

The new order went into effect on Tuesday in Madera County and will remain through July 28.

The Board of Supervisors is now looking at options for using funding from the federal CARES Act to provide grants for businesses impacted by the roller coaster of closures.

Meanwhile, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Merced counties remained on California's watch list.

RELATED: Madera County issues new restrictions amid COVID-19 spike

EMBED More News Videos

Bars are required to close completely because the county has been on the state's monitoring list since July 4 due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.



The counties are being monitored for worsening coronavirus cases. Restrictions are implemented after a county has been on the list for more than three days.

On Monday, Newsom said 13 counties, including Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, issued local orders in addition to the state's new restrictions.

State agencies were out enforcing the new rules over the weekend, Newsom said, and "an overwhelming majority" of businesses were practicing the newly ordered safety conditions.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 23 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

He said 52 businesses were cited this weekend for being out of compliance but did not elaborate on specific violations.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have continued to increase over the last two weeks. The governor said that while the state still has ample hospital capacity, the continuous increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions is concerning.

We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirus californiabusinesscoronavirusshelter in placepoliticscovid 19 pandemicstay at home ordercaliforniareopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Central California coronavirus cases
Madera County issues new restrictions amid COVID-19 spike
1 restaurant owner violates order, Fresno code enforcement takes back seat to state task force
MASK TEST: Here are the best, worst face coverings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno police investigating 'probable homicide' after man's body found
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in southeast Fresno, officials say
Man claims Fresno County sheriff's deputies used excessive force during arrest
19-year-old drowns at Shaver Lake while celebrating his birthday
Fresno police car crashes into median trying avoid SUV
Central California coronavirus cases
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Show More
Wide receiver catches child thrown from burning building
1 restaurant owner violates order, Fresno code enforcement takes back seat to state task force
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
Madera County issues new restrictions amid COVID-19 spike
Trump pushes state, local leaders to reopen schools in fall
More TOP STORIES News