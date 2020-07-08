Gov. Gavin Newsom to provide update on California's response to COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6305847" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bars are required to close completely because the county has been on the state's monitoring list since July 4 due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update to California's response to COVID-19 on Wednesday at noon.Six more counties were added to the state's monitoring list on Monday, including Madera County, forcing closures to indoor operations at restaurants, movie theaters and other family entertainment centers.All bars in Madera County were also told to close.The new order went into effect on Tuesday in Madera County and will remain through July 28.The Board of Supervisors is now looking at options for using funding from the federal CARES Act to provide grants for businesses impacted by the roller coaster of closures.Meanwhile, Fresno, Tulare, Kings and Merced counties remained on California's watch list.The counties are being monitored for worsening coronavirus cases. Restrictions are implemented after a county has been on the list for more than three days.On Monday, Newsom said 13 counties, including Fresno, Kings and Tulare counties, issued local orders in addition to the state's new restrictions.State agencies were out enforcing the new rules over the weekend, Newsom said, and "an overwhelming majority" of businesses were practicing the newly ordered safety conditions.He said 52 businesses were cited this weekend for being out of compliance but did not elaborate on specific violations.Hospitalizations and ICU admissions have continued to increase over the last two weeks. The governor said that while the state still has ample hospital capacity, the continuous increase in hospitalizations and ICU admissions is concerning.