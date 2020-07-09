Gov. Newsom to discuss California's preparedness for fire season amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on California's emergency preparedness actions for fire season amid the COVID-19 pandemic during a briefing on Thursday.Firefighters across the state have already been busy battling brush fires, including the Crews Fire in Gilroy. Last weekend, a small brush fire shutdown a Fresno County highway while crews worked to contain the blaze.The smoke from the fires has also impacted the air quality in Central California.On Wednesday, Newsom discussed the state's plan to help hospitals prepare for a surge in COVID-19 patients.California reported 11,694, but Newsom advised that the record number includes a backlog of cases being reported from Los Angeles County. The state's positivity rate also increased to 7.1%.The state can currently treat a surge capacity of 50,000 coronavirus patients. Hospitals are building up their inventories of PPE and testing supplies and cross-training staff to work in intensive care units.