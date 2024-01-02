WATCH LIVE

California Department of Water Resources doing first snow survey of season in Sierra Nevada

Officials say data helps create a clearer picture regarding the amount of water that will run off into state reservoirs.

KFSN logo
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 8:05PM
The California Department of Water Resources is conducting its first snow survey of the season in the Sierra Nevada.
KFSN

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Water Resources is conducting its first snow survey of the season in the Sierra Nevada.

Staff members are measuring the water content in the snowpack, which is a key indicator for water supply.

Last year's historic season ended with the state's snow water measuring at just over 49 inches, or 254 percent of average.

Officials say data from the survey helps create a clearer picture regarding the amount of water that will run off into state reservoirs.

